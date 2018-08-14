KUSA — The search has been "reluctantly" suspended for a man whose car was found in the parking lot of a trailhead in Summit County last week.

According to the Summit County Rescue Group, the search for 33-year-old Tyler Gorrell was called off on Tuesday after 510 man hours of search time.

"This decision was made after lengthy consideration of the wide search area and the number, experience and types of teams engaged in the search," the release read in part.

Gorrell, from Denver, has been missing since August 4.

On August 10, the rescue group and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office were told Gorrell was missing and his vehicle was found at the winter trailhead on Rock Creek Road.

Starting that afternoon, an initial search with a dog team focused heavily on an area in the location of that vehicle.

Since that time, 72 people have provided 510 man hours of search time in an attempt to find Gorrell. Eleven dog teams have provided a combined 67 hours, along with two days of flights by the Civil Air Patrol.

"To date, no substantive evidence of Mr. Gorrell has been found," the release continued.

Search and rescue teams have walked most of the primary trails in the Gore Range - from Silverthorne to Boulder Creek, encompassing more than 21 square miles.

Major emphasis has been placed on the quarter to half mile area in the vicinity of Gorrell’s vehicle, with search and dog teams working heavily in the off-trail areas.

Around 200 fliers have been distributed and over 100 hikers in the backcountry have been contacted in an effort to find some evidence of Gorrell. No sightings have been reported.

Summit County Sheriff's Office

RELATED | 'Be strong and we'll find you': Brother of missing Denver man wants him home

On Monday, the final search day, two dog teams and ground teams were deployed on the Gore Range Trail in the vicinity of an area where two search dogs had previously shown ‘"interest."

The new search area was about 3 miles from the subject’s vehicle. However, after a very thorough investigation of this region, predominantly off trail, no additional evidence was found to indicate whether Mr. Gorrell was either in the area, or had been there recently.

"If credible information surfaces that there was a likelihood of someone seeing Mr. Gorrell, or his belongings, in any particular area within the county’s backcountry, Summit County Rescue Group will reinitiate the search," the release read.

Until such time, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the Denver Police Department to determine Gorrell’s whereabouts.

Police said Tyler Gorrell is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He usually wears his hair in a ponytail. If you have any information, call the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 970-453-2232.

© 2018 KUSA-TV