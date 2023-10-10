Search suspended for missing man in Rocky Mountain National Park

Search efforts for Chad Pallansch, who was last heard from Sept. 27, included ground and air searches, dog teams and drones.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The search for a missing runner in Rocky Mountain National Park who was last heard from on Sept. 27 has been suspended, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Chad Pallansch, 49, was reported overdue on Sept. 28 from his plans to trek a 28-mile route that included crossing the Continental Divide and involved "off-trail travel through steep talus slopes," the park service said.

The most recent search efforts were focused on Black Lake, Lake Powell, Stone Man Pass, Chiefs Head Peak, McHenry's Peak, Mount Alice and surrounding ridgeline areas with no further clues to Pallansch's location. Investigators continue to review aerial pictures and drone footage to locate him.

In a news release, the park service said broad-scale search efforts are being suspended but patrols will continue in the search area when conditions warrant, and further actions may be considered. Pallansch is still a missing person and the park service will continue to investigate any reported clues.

Inclement weather including snow, ice and wind at high elevations has hampered search efforts on the ground for the Fort Collins man. Pallansch had not attempted this route previously, but is an experienced trail runner who has run numerous routes in the park including Longs Peak more than 30 times.

The park service said ground searchers and dog teams were flown into several search areas. The park enacted some closures "to limit scent distractions and assist the effectiveness of the dog team," according to a news release from the park service. Those park closures have since been lifted.

Pallansch is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He's a fit runner with trail running and marathon experience, and he's likely wearing a black ultralight jacket, black running shorts or leggings and a grey fanny pack. The park service said he had personal navigation with him, but the device was not designed for emergency assistance.

On Oct. 1, 38 search team members and 17 others began searching for Pallansch in multiple areas, including Boulder Grand Pass, Mount Alice, McHenry's Peak and Arrowhead. The park service said 51 people were involved in beginning search efforts, including 38 search team members in the field.

According to the park service, Pallansch started his route from the East Inlet Trailhead near Grand Lake and was last heard from around noon. The next day, park rangers confirmed his vehicle was still parked at the North Inlet Trailhead on the west side of the park.

The following were listed as some of Pallansch's potential travel areas:

Lake Verna

Mount Alice

Chiefs Head Peak

Black Lake

Mills Lake

Flattop Mountain

If you have information that could help investigators, call the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau tip line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.