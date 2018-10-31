BOULDER COUNTY — Search and rescue crews in Boulder County are investigating a report of a missing hiker.

On Tuesday afternoon, a man and woman hiking in the area of Arapahoe Pass Trail and Arapahoe Glacier Trail heard a woman yelling, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two hikers searched the area for a short time before contacting the Nederland Police Department at about 4 p.m.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue and search dogs from Front Range Rescue responded to the area to conduct of search.

The sheriff’s office said there was evidence that a woman was hiking in the area including her vehicle, a blue Subaru station wagon, which was located at the nearby 4th of July Trailhead.

Anyone who may have been hiking in the area is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 303-441-4444.

