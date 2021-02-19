Arraignment pushed back for unlicensed security guard accused in deadly shooting

Matthew Dolloff is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lee Keltner at two dueling Denver rallies on Oct. 10, 2020.

DENVER, Colorado — The arraignment has been pushed back for the unlicensed security guard charged with second-degree murder for a deadly shooting at dueling rallies in downtown Denver.

Matthew Dolloff had previously waived his right to a preliminary hearing and is out on a $500,000 bond. His arraignment was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, but has been continued to 10:30 a.m. on March 26.

Dolloff's attorney said the delay was due to issues obtaining discovery in the case, including the victim's autopsy.

During arraignments, defendants choose to plead guilty or not guilty. Dolloff's attorneys have previously said he had been acting in self-defense when he shot 49-year-old Lee Keltner outside the Denver Art Museum at the tail-end of two dueling rallies on Oct. 10.

The demonstrations included members of Black Lives Matter as well as people attending what they had dubbed a "Patriot Muster."

> The video above from is from an Oct. 16 investigation into who Dolloff was working for at the time of the shooting.

Dolloff was contracted through the company Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests.

Pinkerton had used Isborn Security Services to contract Dolloff, and told the Denver Department of Excise and Licensing it was unaware that he did not have a license to work as a security guard in Denver.

Isborn Security Services has agreed to surrender its license to operate in Denver, and a hearing office for the excise department has recommended that Pinkerton's license be suspended for six months.

Keltner, reportedly a Navy veteran, worked as a hatter and was also a part of Colorado’s motorcycle community. The Biker Down Charity started a fundraiser for his family, describing him as a husband, father and friend to many.

9NEWS management released the following statement about the incident on Oct. 12:

“9NEWS continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and is deeply saddened by this loss of life.