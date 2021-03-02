Pinkerton to appear for hearing into hiring of unlicensed security guard charged in deadly shooting

Isborn Security Services has surrendered its license for the hiring of an unlicensed security guard involved in a deadly Oct. 10 shooting.

DENVER — Pinkerton Consulting and Investigations is slated to appear before the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses for a hearing into what led up to the hiring of an unlicensed security guard who is now charged with second-degree murder for the death of a man at dueling Denver rallies.

Wednesday’s hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. This comes after Excise and Licenses Executive Director Ashley Kilroy rejected a tentative settlement between Pinkerton and the Denver City Attorney’s Office.

Isborn Security Services agreed to surrender its license to operate in Denver last year. The agreement does not prevent Isborn from working in other municipalities in Colorado.

Both Isborn and Pinkerton received a citation from Denver’s Dept. of Excise and Licenses on Nov. 4.

The unlicensed security guard involved in the deadly Oct. 10 shooting has been identified as Matthew Dolloff. The 30-year-old is slated to be arraigned on Feb. 19. He has waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and is currently out on a $500,000 bond.

During a previous court appearance, an attorney representing Dolloff called his actions self-defense.

Dolloff is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Lee Keltner outside the Denver Art Museum. It happened near the end of two dueling demonstrations that included members of Black Lives Matter as well as people attending what they dubbed a “Patriot Muster.”

Dolloff was contracted through Pinkerton by 9NEWS. It has been the practice of 9NEWS for a number of months to contract private security to accompany staff at protests.

He was not licensed to provide security services as required in the City and County of Denver, according to the city’s Dept. of Excise and Licenses.

According to a probable cause (PC) statement released by the Denver Police Department (DPD), Keltner and another man were engaged in a “verbal dispute” where both men “yelled and postured” outside the art museum. Witnesses told investigators they believed "the men may engage in a physical altercation," the PC statement says.

Witnesses said Keltner was seen holding a bottle of OC spray before he hit Dolloff on the side of the head with an open hand, the PC statement says. Dolloff then took a gun out of his waistband and fired one shot at the same time Keltner sprayed the OC spray, according to the PC statement.

Keltner immediately collapsed, and Dolloff was taken into custody. Keltner later died at the hospital.

Keltner, reportedly a Navy veteran, worked as a hatter and was also a part of Colorado’s motorcycle community. The Biker Down Charity started a fundraiser for his family, describing him as a husband, father and friend to many.

9NEWS management released the following statement about the incident on Oct. 12:

“9NEWS continues to cooperate fully with law enforcement and is deeply saddened by this loss of life.