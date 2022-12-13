Security guard vehicle shot by unknown person in Mountain View

Police said the shooting happened in the 5200 block of W. 44th Avenue on Tuesday morning.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police are looking for two suspects who shot at a security guard on Tuesday morning.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, at 2:55 a.m. they were called to the 5200 block of W. 44th Avenue for a shooting. When police arrived, they met with a security guard who said that two people in a dark-colored Kia Sportage fired four shots at his vehicle.

Police said the vehicle had a Denver Broncos sticker above the Colorado license plate (068 KCQ).

At least one of the shots hit the driver's side of the security guard's vehicle. The security guard was not hit, police said.

Police said the suspect vehicle had been stolen a few hours earlier in Wheat Ridge.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at 303-425-1748 and reference case number 22-1498.

