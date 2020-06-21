Semi-truck fire closes stretch of I-70 for hours

The fire forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-70 at Genesee.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A semi-truck fire forced an hours-long closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Jefferson County Saturday evening.

The fire at the Morrison exit started at around 6:45 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

It caused the closure of eastbound I-70 at Genesee. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tweeted soon after the fire started that drivers should expect long delays.

CSP said only the trailer caught fire, and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The highway is still closed as of the time of this writing and is expected to last late into the night.