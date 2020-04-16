BRIGHTON, Colo. — A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after his semi-truck went off the side of Highway 85 in Brighton Thursday afternoon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers learned of the incident just before 12:45 p.m.

A spokesperson for the agency said the big rig, which was towing a flatbed trailer, went through a guardrail and off the highway at the E-470 exit. The front of the cab ended up on the ground, with the trailer hanging from the side of the road.

The northbound 85 off-ramp to E-470 is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews remove the truck and repair the guardrail. The bridge over Nome Road is also closed.

CSP is investigating the crash. The cause is unknown at this time.

