Stylist wants beauticians to be deemed essential by Colorado's governor

Jacque Sible has not seen her clients in four months at the senior assisted-living home where she works.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but it's also in the hands of Jacque Sible.

"I haven't worked since March 13," Sible said.

She owns the Salon at Park Regency inside the senior living community in Loveland. But, with COVID-19 and its dangers to the elderly, Sible is prevented from going into Park Regency and having direct contact with her clients.

"With these ladies that are in their 80s and 90s ... this is a regular routine every week that they come in on a Tuesday or a Friday or a Thursday to get their hair done," Sible said. "It's a big deal for them."

She said it's a big deal for them to feel beautiful.

"If they can't remember anything else, they remember they're coming to Jacque on Tuesday morning at 10," Sible said. "It's their mental health. If they feel yucky about themselves, then they're going to go downhill."

Sible has no qualms with Park Regency and certainly agrees that the health care workers are heroes. She just wants the chance to be a hero, too. If beauticians were to be deemed essential by Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado), Sible and others in her field can attend to their clients in retirement homes once again.

"How am I any different from physical therapy, occupational therapy coming in and out?" Sible said. "I would use the same PPE protocol. I would do everything I had to do to get back and see them and get them feeling better."

With family visits starting back up again, Sible wants to restart her business after four long months.

"It's been very hard," Sible said.

She wants to once again be the bearer of beauty in the midst of an ugly time.

"I just hope Governor Polis sees this and will deem us essential so we can get back to work," Sible said.