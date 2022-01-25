Settlement approved after breastfeeding mom sued over lack of breaks at Denver Detention Center

Denver City Council approved a $250,000 settlement Monday night.

DENVER — Denver City Council voted on Monday to approve a $250,000 settlement for a former Denver sheriff's deputy who filed a lawsuit claiming that she was not granted frequent enough breaks while breastfeeding, which ultimately resulted in her being unable to breastfeed her child for as long as she had planned.

Lauren Flores filed the suit against the Denver Sheriff's Department (DSD) in 2020 and was working at the department in 2019 when she gave birth to her second child. She began working there in 2016, according to the lawsuit.

She returned to work from maternity leave in late July 2019 and needed frequent breaks to pump, the lawsuit says.

However, Flores was stationed in a pod at the Denver Detention Center (DDC) where one deputy is assigned to monitor the inmates, the lawsuit says.

When she returned to work from maternity leave in late July 2019, the lawsuit says that in order to take a break, another deputy must come to the pod to provide coverage. But due to understaffing, the lawsuit says, DDC employees do not get breaks immediately upon request.

Flores claims in the suit that she went to two sergeants and asked for another assignment that would allow her to take more frequent breaks, but they told her they didn't have the authority.

After continued delays in getting breaks, Flores made another request to be moved to a corridor officer position where she would have more flexibility to take breaks, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit says she had a meeting with a major who denied the request and during that meeting stated, "there is nothing I can do for you."

In a later interview with the Denver Sheriff Department’s internal affairs bureau, or AIU, the major was asked why Flores’ request to move was denied and responded that she never directly asked her to move positions, the lawsuit says.

Eventually due to the infrequent breaks, Flores' milk production diminished and eventually stopped which resulted in her end ending breastfeeding when her child was five to six months old, the lawsuit says.

