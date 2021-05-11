4 women sue former operator of Colorado vintage clothing stores for sex abuse, harassment

Dozens of accusations last year against Patrick Todd Colletti led to the shutdown of three Buffalo Exchange locations in Denver and Boulder.

DENVER — A lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of four women who claim that a former franchise managing partner of Buffalo Exchange, a vintage clothing store whose Colorado locations shut down last summer, sexually assaulted and harassed his employees.

The lawsuit, filed by Denver law firm Lowrey Parady Lebsack in Denver District Court, claims that Buffalo Exchange knew about and ignored accusations against Patrick Todd Colletti, who had operated three stores in Denver and Boulder.

Colletti has not been charged with a crime, according to court records. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said their sexual assault unit investigated the accusations and presented their findings to the Denver District Attorney's Office, and that the case was closed without an arrest. DPD said the case could be reopened if new evidence were made available.

The four women and their lawyers will hold a virtual news conference at noon Tuesday about the lawsuit.

Colletti was a franchise operator of three Buffalo Exchange stores in Colorado, located at 51 Broadway and 226 E. 13th Ave. in Denver, and 1813 Pearl St. in Boulder. The three stores closed July 28, 2020. Buffalo Exchange no longer has locations in Colorado.

Buffalo Exchange, which is based in Tucson, Arizona, posted an open letter on its website on July 30, 2020, after dozens of employees and others came forward anonymously with accusations against Colletti.

"What happened to these victims is despicable and unacceptable," wrote Rebecca Block, Buffalo Exchange Corporate vice president, in the open letter. "Their experiences are devastating. Let me be clear: I believe the victims."

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit -- Alyssa Detert, Alex Myers, Amanda Pruess and Clara Pruess, all of Denver -- are suing Colletti, Buffalo Exchange, Colletti's business partners, and three franchise companies operated by Colletti and his partners.

The lawsuit requests class action status on behalf of all employees of the Buffalo Exchange locations in Colorado.

Accusations against Colletti date back at least to 2013 or 2014, according to the lawsuit.

According to the suit, Colletti converted the basement of the Broadway store into a bar where he hosted parties at which alcohol and cocaine were available, and that he did cocaine at the parties and while the store was open. He also opened a darkroom in the basement, the lawsuit claims.

"He also took naked photographs of his employees, their friends, and other people who found their way to the basement bar," according to the lawsuit. "He goaded these people into removing their clothes by offering drugs, alcohol or merchandise."

Colletti verbally abused his employees using slurs based on race, sexual orientation and body size, the lawsuit claims. He also physically abused employees by punching them in the arm, slapping them, jabbing them and twisting the skin on their arms, according to the suit.

"Despite receiving complaints and meeting about them, Buffalo Exchange did nothing to correct Mr. Colletti’s behavior," according to the lawsuit. "Defendants continued to empower Mr. Colletti with managerial responsibility over the Colorado stores and encourage his behavior by allowing him to operate an after-hours bar out of the basement of the Denver store."

The lawsuit claims that between 2015 and 2018, Colletti repeatedly sexually assaulted one of his female employees. Other female employees reported that he groped them and masturbated in front of them and that the Buffalo Exchange corporate office took no action on their complaints, the lawsuit says.

9NEWS has reached out to Buffalo Exchange for a response to the claims.

It was only in summer 2020, when dozens of employees and other victims began sharing their stories on Instagram that Buffalo Exchange shut down the Colorado stores and issued a statement, according to the suit.

