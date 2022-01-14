Two sexual misconduct lawsuits filed under new state law

The law throws out the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases dating back to 1960 and allows victims to sue their accused abusers and others involved.

COLORADO, USA — Two separate sexual misconduct lawsuits have been filed involving Denver-area coaches and minors under a new law that took effect this month.

One lawsuit names Aurora Public Schools and a former coach at Rangeview High School. A woman says the coach sexually abused her for years when she was between 15 and 17 years old.

According to the filing, the woman brought her case to police in 2017 and was told the statute of limitations had passed. 9NEWS is not naming that man because he was never charged.

Aurora Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The second lawsuit is against William Fearing, the former racquetball program director for the Highlands Ranch Community Association. It also names the association and its supervisor.

A 25-year-old woman says Fearing sexually abused her between 2011 and 2013, when she was 15 to 17 years old.

The lawsuit says another coach warned the supervisor about Fearing's suspicious relationships, and he didn't take action.

In 2018, the woman brought her case to police, and Fearing was convicted of sexual assault against a minor. He is now eligible for parole.

The lawsuits both seek an unspecified amount of damages.