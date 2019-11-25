BOULDER, Colo. — One of three Boulder residents deemed by the state to be a “sexually violent predator” has taken up residence inside a storage unit.

On Monday, David Bland notified Boulder Police he will be staying in a storage unit at Guardian Storage, located at 4900 Broadway.

Bland had been staying at a local homeless shelter, but that stay was cut short due to a recent arrest.

Court records say Boulder Police arrested Bland on Nov. 15th. He has since pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.

“If a sex offender lacks a fixed residence, they must provide a specific location that can be verified,” read Monday’s press release from the Boulder Police Department.

“Our hands are tied,” said police spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh when asked if there was anything that would prohibit Bland from living in a storage unit.

Bland originally registered in Boulder as a sexually violent predator in 2017.

City records indicate the two other sexually violent predators in Boulder currently live in a truck that hopscotches from one parking lot to another on North Broadway and the city’s homeless shelter.

