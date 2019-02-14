Active, healthy and just 31-years-old.

Carrie Lehtonen was training for a triathlon in 2009 when she started a 60-mile bike ride.

The day ended in the hospital, as blood clotted in her coronary artery.

Lehtonen says she felt lightheaded at first, which progressed to feelings of indigestion and pain in her neck and shoulder.

“In the last 10 miles of the ride, I had pressure in my chest and it still wasn’t super alarming, it wasn’t sharp pain, it just felt like pressure,” Lehtonen said.

A friend insisted she go to the hospital, and hours of tests later, she finally had an answer.

“Turns out I had a blood clot in my coronary artery and would not have survived the night had I not gone into the hospital,” Lehtonen said.

Fast forward about nine and a half years, and life looks a lot different for Lehtonen.

“I thought I was doing all the right things by being physically active, but since then I went through a nutrition program, I switched to a 100 percent plant-based diet and I also discovered yoga, which has done wonders for my in terms of stress management.”

Lehtonen now teaches yoga in Broomfield and owns her own health and wellness business.

She also volunteers with the American Heart Association and encourages people to listen to their bodies, know the signs and symptoms and manage both physical and mental health.

