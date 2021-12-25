Shelter in place issued for community in Fort Collins

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who lives in the Timber Ridge North Community to shelter in place.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has issued a shelter in place for people who live in the area of Iowa St in the Timber Ridge North Community (3717 S Taft Hill Rd, Fort Collins).

LCSO said residents from Wyoming Street south, Illinois Street, Arizona Street east, and Nevada Street need to shelter in place with their windows and doors locked.

The sheriff's office said there is police activity in the area but has not released additional information.

Police ask the community to not call 911 unless there's an emergency.

9NEWS has reached out to the sheriff's office to get more information.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more.

