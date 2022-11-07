Shooter targeted family's home by mistake, Northglenn police say

Officers believe the suspected shooter, who has not been arrested, mistook the family's home for the location of a neighbor's house party.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A mom in Northglenn is still finding bullet holes in her house after, police say, someone targeted it by accident. One of those bullets hit within inches of her daughter’s bed.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, it happened around 4:30 a.m. July 1 at a home on Josephine Way. Police said a teen neighbor was having a house party and there was an argument. Officers think the shooting happened as a result of the disagreement at the party.

Police believe the suspect mistook the family's home for the location of the party.

Home is where Amber Talley and her two kids felt the safest until then. She said she's found more than 20 bullet holes in her house -- including one just inches from where her daughter slept that night.

"This is someone that wasn't just sending a message," she said. "This was someone looking to hurt people."

Bullets holes are also in her son's room, garage, and living room.

Thankfully, she and her kids, who were home at the time, were not hurt. The trauma is still there.

"That is where you lay your head down every night. You feel safe. That gets taken away from you as soon as this happens," she said.

Bullets tore through her daughter's sweaters in her dresser. Four went into her room alone. The reminders are all over the house.

"You are constantly on edge, and as a parent, that is the worst thing because you want to protect your kids from feeling not safe," Talley said.

Police have not arrested anyone, so Talley is asking her community for help.

"Part of this is bringing awareness to someone who hopefully saw something, because whoever did this is still out there," she said.

Two other homes were also damaged in the shooting. Police say they found a total of about 30 rounds.

