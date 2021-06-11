Detectives investigate shooting death at Adams County motel

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident at the Primrose Motel on Federal Boulevard.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Detectives with the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) are investigating a shooting at a motel that left a man dead Friday.

According to a sheriff's office release, deputies responded to the Primrose Motel at Federal Boulevard and West 55th Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

The release said when they got there, they found a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at a hospital.

The ACSO laboratory and crime scene team responded to process the scene and witnesses, patrons and others were questioned, the release said, and some people who were there when the shooting happened were detained. No arrests have been made.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams County dispatch center at 303-288-1535.

