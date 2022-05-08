Suspect killed after shooting involving Adams County deputy

The shooting happened at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn. A deputy received minor injuries.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — At about 4:40 p.m. on Friday, the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) located a suspect at 301 Malley Drive in Northglenn, who was wanted for attempted homicide.

When deputies contacted the suspect, a shooting happened involving an ACSO deputy, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect was killed and a deputy received minor injuries, according to an ACSO tweet.

ACSO has not released any further details about the shooting or the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT).

The name of the suspect will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after their next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

