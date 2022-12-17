Shelter in place issued in Jefferson County for shooting suspect

The suspect was last seen in a field near South Sheridan Boulevard.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) is looking for a suspect accused of shooting a woman on Saturday morning.

JCSO said they received a 911 at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 3600 S. Sheridan Blvd just south of US Highway 285.

When police arrived they found an adult female who had been shot. Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect accused of shooting the woman. The Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as a 6’00” tall man and heavy built. He was last seen wearing a hat, a brown jacket and jeans.

Police issued a shelter-in-place for the area as they look for the suspect. The suspect was last seen running through a field near Sheridan, police said.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. We will update this story once we learn more details.

