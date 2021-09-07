Suspects sought after shots fired in Lafayette road rage incident

Police said the shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. on South Boulder Road just east of the intersection with Highway 287.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a pickup truck during a road rage incident in Lafayette Monday evening.

The Lafayette Police Department said the shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. on South Boulder Road just east of the intersection with Highway 287.

The road rage incident began in the area of Highway 287 and Highway 52, north of Lafayette, and continued southbound to South Boulder Road, according to police.

Police said a man on a motorcycle shot multiple rounds at a silver 2004 Chevrolet Silverado. Three of the rounds hit the pickup on the driver's side, according to police. Neither the driver nor the child passenger were injured.

Police said the motorcyclist was with two other motorcyclists, and all three continued eastbound on South Boulder Road.

The suspect who fired the shots is described as a white man with a larger build, possibly riding a late-model ruby red Harley-Davidson Road Glide with a black seat. The motorcyclist pulled the handgun out of a hard-sided saddlebag, according to police. He was possibly wearing a military-style WWII-era helmet. Police said he appeared to be wearing a patch from an unknown motorcycle club.

The second suspect is described as a white man with an average to slim build. He was possibly riding a late-model Harley-Davidson Softail Lowrider S, with a Memphis Shades front fairing. He also appeared to be wearing a patch from an unknown motorcycle club.

The third suspect is described as a white woman with a larger build. She may have been riding a late-model Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic or Road King, black or dark in color. She had a possible Harley-Davidson patch on the back of her clothing.

Anyone with information that may help police identify the suspects is asked to call Detective Biggs at 303-604-3514.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS