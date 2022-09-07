Shelter in place lifted in Jeffco after report of gunshots

The call came in at about 8:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired at 5305 Sheridan Blvd, and was lifted just after 10 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) lifted a shelter in place for residents at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. prompted by a report of shots fired on Wednesday morning.

The call came in at about 8:10 a.m., and the caller mentioned multiple people fleeing the area after the reported gunshots, according to Jacki Kelley with JCSO.

The shelter in place was lifted just after 10 am. after the sheriff's office said investigators could not find any clear sign of a crime.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.