How you can sign up for your county's emergency alerts

DENVER — Emergency notifications to cell phones, like Amber Alerts or national wireless emergency system alerts from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, should appear as push notifications as long as phones have on that setting.

Additionally, some counties in Colorado can send alerts via text or call in an emergency, like a wildfire, but residents must opt in to receive them.

This is how people on the Front Range can sign up to get emergency notifications from their specific county.

Information current as of January 2022.

ADAMS COUNTY

Adams County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Adams County Emergency Management web page for more information.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY

Arapahoe County uses a system dubbed ArapAlert, provided by CodeRED. Sign up at the ArapAlert direct link.

Visit the Arapahoe County emergency notification web page for more information.

AURORA

Aurora does not use the Arapahoe County ArapAlert system and instead uses CodeRED directly. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Aurora emergency notification web page for more information.

BOULDER COUNTY

Boulder County uses a system called Everbridge. Sign up with this Everbridge Emergency Alerts direct link.

Visit the Boulder County emergency notification web page for more information.

BROOMFIELD COUNTY

Broomfield County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Broomfield County emergency alert web page for more information.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY

Clear Creek County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Clear Creek County emergency alert web page for more information.

DENVER COUNTY

Denver sends wireless emergency alerts automatically, with no signup required.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Douglas County emergency alert web page for more information.

ELBERT COUNTY

Elbert County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Elbert County emergency notification web page for more information.

GILPIN COUNTY

Gilpin County uses its own Gilpin County residential emergency notification system dubbed Hyper-Reach. Sign up with this Hyper-Reach direct link.

Visit the Gilpin County emergency notification web page for more information.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Jefferson County emergency alert web page for more information.

LARIMER COUNTY

Larimer County uses a system called NoCo Alert, which is serviced by Everbridge. Sign up with this NoCo Alert direct link.

Visit Larimer County's emergency management web page for more information.

PARK COUNTY

Park County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

Visit the Park County emergency alert web page for more information.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Summit County uses a system called Summit County Alert, serviced by CodeRED. Sign up with this Summit County Alert direct link.

Visit Summit County's emergency alert web page for more information.

THORNTON

Thornton uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

WELD COUNTY

Weld County uses a system called CodeRED. Sign up with this CodeRED direct link.

If your county is not on this list, start by checking your local government's emergency management website to review their guidance.