ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. —

Firefighters are mopping up what Sable Altura Fire called a “significant wildland interface fire” that started burning Sunday afternoon in the area of South Gun Club Road and East Exposition Avenue.

Multiple Interstate 70 corridor fire agencies and Aurora Fire Rescue were dispatched to battle the blaze, a tweet from Sable Altura Fire says.

The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m., Sable Altura Fire said in a Tweet. Units are on scene for mop-up and overhaul operations.

South Powhaton Road is closed between East Alameda Avenue and East Jewell Avenue due to firefighting activity.

The fire started burning on an afternoon where highs were expected to reach the upper 90s and multiple parts of the state were under a red flag warning.

Bennett Fire is the lead agency on the Arapahoe County blaze, and 9NEWS is awaiting a response with more detail.

