DENVER, Colorado — Coloradoans can earn a $10 Lyft credit ahead of the St. Patrick Day by signing a pledge committing to not driving while impaired.

The "Heat Is On" pledge is the result of a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation, AAA, the City of Denver, the Marijuana Industry Group and Lyft. The organizations are provide $13,500 in free ride credits March 15-17.

> Click/tap here to sign up for the pledge and receive the credit.

The amount is set at $13,500 because that is the equivalent to the average cost of a DUI in Colorado.

During the 2018 St. Patrick Day's holiday weekend, Colorado State Patrol issued 461 citations for combined alcohol and marijuana impairment, a 112 percent increase from 2017.

More then one-third of all fatalities on Colorado roads involve an impaired driver, according to CDOT. CDOT’s goal is to have zero deaths on Colorado roads through this initiative.

