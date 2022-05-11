Silver Creek High School on lockdown due to 'safety concern,' district says

St. Vrain Valley School District officials and law enforcement are conducting an investigation, according to the district.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Silver Creek High School is on lockdown out of an abundance of caution while police investigate a safety concern, according to the school district.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Silver Creek High School remains in Lockdown while police investigate a safety concern" the school posted on its website. "The school is quiet and we want to thank our law enforcement partners for their support. Eagle Crest, Altona, and Blue Mountain remain on Secure Status. We will provide additional information as soon as it is available. "

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Lockout v. Lockdown

A lockout and lockdown are different and have different implications for students and parents.

Lockout

A lockout takes place when there is a safety concern that is not an immediate threat to a school. For example, the police may be pursuing a vehicle in the neighborhood around a school, and the school’s safety department determines that the school should enact a lockout as a precautionary measure.

In lockouts, students and staff remain inside the school building, and school activities continue as normal, with students and staff moving securely within the school. A lockout means no one comes in or goes out of the building. Students and staff are unlikely to notice a difference unless the lockout occurs near a transition time.

Lockdown

A lockdown takes place when there is a safety concern regarding a potential threat to a school. A lockdown will also be enacted if there is a perceived threat within the school.

In a lockdown, students and staff are secured in the school, staff does not communicate and parents are not allowed on-site. Lockdowns are generally enacted when there is a serious threat.

