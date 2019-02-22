SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — They are so sick of winter in the town of Silverthorne that a celebration is being planned to burn down a giant snowman.

On Friday, March 1, the town will say so long to winter and honor the start of spring, with the town’s first-ever Burning Snowman community bonfire.

The event is scheduled to take place from 5 to 8 p.m. that night in the Trent Park Overflow Parking Lot at the bottom of the Willowbrook neighborhood.

They plan to build a giant 20-foot tall wooden snowman that will be the centerpiece of a bonfire. When lit, it will be a symbol of the return of spring and growth of new beginnings, said the town's marketing director.

“The burning snowman will be a symbolic thing for the spring so the brighter the fire the warmer and sunnier the spring will be," said Schwab.

In addition to the bonfire gathering, the event will also feature live music from DJ CYN, live art with local artist, Aaron Golbeck and adult beverages for purchase. Hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided for free.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS