Woman killed in pickup truck crash on Colfax Avenue

The Aurora Police Department said the driver was speeding before she crashed.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said a woman is dead and another woman is in critical condition after a crash on Colfax Avenue on Sunday morning.

APD said they responded to the crash in the 11800 block of East Colfax Avenue at 6:25 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a Dodge Ram pickup truck that crashed into a tree.

Police said the driver of the truck, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. APD said another woman was in the truck and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

APD believes the driver was speeding on Colfax Avenue when she hit the median and tried to turn the steering wheel in the opposite direction. Police said she then hit the Timberline Motel sign and before stopping at a tree.

Police have not released the identity of the woman killed. That information will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once her family has been notified, according to APD.

APD said this is the 39th deadly crash in the city in 2021. Earlier Saturday, APD announced that another woman died in a crash at the intersection of North Airport Boulevard and East 6th Avenue.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWSLETTER

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.