DENVER — A sinkhole has caused a portion of a parking garage in Denver to collapse, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department (DPD).

The garage is located at 155 Cook Street in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood.

The sinkhole also caused large gas and water lines to rupture, according to DPD.

There are numerous street closures in the area.

Both DPD and the Denver Fire Department are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

