Sinkhole in Englewood park causes concern

It's not the first time this park has had issues after a rainstorm, and neighbors worry someone will get hurt.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A walk through Rotolo Park in Englewood required a bit more caution on Monday as Cera da Costa and her dog, Matrix, avoided the sinkhole on the edge of the park next to her home.

"We'll do a wide girth around it," she said to Matrix.

da Costa is used to rain adding hazards here. In 2019, the park flooded and created a sinkhole in the road.

"It's been nice that we're not lakeside when it rains really hard," she said.

She said the city fixed that issue, but this new one is concerning too.

"This is our new addition. We're now cliffside," she joked.

The city called this sinkhole "relatively small" and said "once a detailed investigation is completed permanent repairs are made. Long term, the city is checking the health of our storm sewer system through scheduled regular cleaning and inspections."

Four years ago, the city said their storm and sewer utility budget was "woefully underfunded."

Since then, Englewood has increased utility rates and said $18.4 million is going into stormwater improvements.

da Costa said they can't come soon enough.

"It's in a very pedestrian-friendly area, so that's the terrifying part," she said. "We have enough common sense not to, you know, go exploring or go do our own Alice in Wonderland episode, but you know it's a dangerous thing and it really needs to be taken care of and we need to get answers."

