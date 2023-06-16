Hazmat investigation reveals no threat to the public

South Metro Fire Rescue said the chemicals detected are normally used by that business.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said crews were responding to a hazmat situation in the same area where a sinkhole opened Friday evening.

At 4 p.m., Greenwood Village tweeted the westbound lanes of Arapahoe Road were closed between Yosemite Street and Greenwood Plaza Boulevard due to the sinkhole.

"Currently, the road has buckled asphalt," SMFR said. "The closure is out of the abundance of caution, as the soil conditions underneath the road are unknown."

Crews were working to determine the cause and repairs needed, and there was no estimated time for reopening.

About an hour later, SMFR said crews were investigating a hazmat situation at a jewelry store located at 9790 East Arapahoe Road in the same area.

SMFR later tweeted that there was no threat to the public, and that the chemicals detected were normal for the typical processes at that company. They said the odor was possibly called by the business' HVAC system.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.





