Suzanne Morphew has been missing 6 months

The mother of two was last seen on Mother's Day of this year.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Tuesday marks six months since Suzanne Morphew was last seen in Chaffee County.

The 49-year-old mother of two was last seen by her husband, Barry, on May 10, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). On that day she apparently left her home near Salida for a bike ride but never returned. She has not been found and no arrests have been made.

>the video above is from a September vigil for Morphew

Since then the sheriff's office has been working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the 11th Judicial District to investigate her disappearance.

In that time, there have been numerous searches, countless investigative interviews, and hundreds of tips reported in this case.

Back in May, search teams combed through a construction site outside of Salida. At the time, investigators would not say if they found any evidence.

Shortly after Morphew’s disappearance, investigators searched the Mayville area after deputies found a personal item belonging to her. They wouldn’t say what that item was.

“We thank you, our community, for your assistance, concern, and patience,” said CCSO Sheriff John Spezze. “Suzanne is missing. We in law enforcement hope for the best but prepare for the worst. The worst-case scenario is that something unlawful occurred, and as such, we go about our investigation ensuring we are working within the rules of law and treating everything we learn as potential evidence for court.”

Without going into specifics about the case, in a release Tuesday, the sheriff said the case remains a top priority.

“To preserve the integrity of this investigation, we cannot reveal all we have learned nor all that we are doing, but we understand your frustration in wanting this case resolved quickly. That said, with each day that passes, we learn new information in this case.”

He said even with winter approaching, the task force that was assembled to investigate Morphew’s disappearance will continue to move forward and will conduct additional searches and other casework.

Spezze said they're looking into Morphew’s social media presence

Anyone who may have engaged with Morphew on Facebook, Instagram, Voxer, FaceTime or WhatsApp and would like to share new information or come forward if they haven’t been interviewed is asked to contact the tip line at 719-312-7530.

They've urged those people to do so even if they think the information is and even if they think investigators are already aware of the information.

He said they also believe some people might be hesitant to come forward out of concern that they may get someone in trouble. He said those people can reach out anonymously.