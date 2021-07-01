Boulder renovates 2 skate parks to accommodate new trends

The city of Boulder is continuing several skate park renovations to meet recent trends and demands from skaters and riders.

BOULDER, Colo. — Construction is well underway to renovate a few skateparks in Boulder to meet recent trends from skaters and riders in the community, the city said on Friday.

Boulder said they expect construction at both parks to wrap up in mid-August.

The mini skate area at planned for Howard Heuston Park will be next to the basketball court, Boulder said.

They said they have completed the bike pump track, but areas around the track are seeded with grass and will remain closed until all other improvements are made.

Boulder said that aside from skate and riding improvements, they've also renovated the parking lot, stormwater quality garden and the dog park.

A stormwater or rain garden serves two purposes: to add beauty and to help absorb rainfall to stem flooding.

The project was started to cater to Boulder residents who traveled to other communities to improve their skills, with the only current place in the city being Scott Carpenter Park, which needs updating and refreshing, the city said.

Once remodeled, Boulder said the area's goal is to accommodate various skill levels and abilities while also ensuring innovative design ideas that provide features that aren’t provided in nearby parks.

This is their July 22. 2021 update, read previous updates and keep up here,

Howard Heuston:

Construction on the new skate park began on June 29.

The skate park will be located on the south side of the park, adjacent to the basketball court and multi-use path. This was the original, approved concept plan.

Construction is anticipated to last through mid-August.

Valmont:

Skate park: Construction began in early May and is expected to wrap up in mid-August.

Construction began in early May and is expected to wrap up in mid-August. Bike pump track: Pump track construction is complete. The areas around the track are currently being seeded with grass. The track will remain closed until the seed has a chance to grow, which will help with the long-term maintenance and upkeep of the track.

The opening of the skate park and pump track and will be completed at the same time as other park improvements, such as:

Parking lot renovations

Installation of a new stormwater quality garden.

Improved walking and biking connections.

Improvements and maintenance to the dog park.

