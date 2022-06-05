Skeletal remains found in Clear Creek County

Police said the human remains were found in the Miner's Candle area.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Skeletal remains were found in the area of Miner's Candle in Clear Creek County, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office didn't release many details surrounding the remains but said they were found on Saturday, June 4 in the Miner's Candle area.

Officials said servals organizations helped assist with the search and recovery in this investigation.

The remains were taken to the Clear Creek County Coroner’s Office for identification. It is unclear how old the remains may be or how the person may have died.

Officials have not released additional information in the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will update this story once we learn more.

