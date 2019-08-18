VAIL, Colo. — Search crews have found what are believed to be skeletal remains on Vail Mountain.

The discovery follows a massive search effort for Chinese national Yunlong Chen, 55, who was reported missing in March. The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said the search effort brought together about 60 professional searchers.

The remains were found in Vail Mountain's back bowls area. Items found at the scene are consistent with those described by Chen's family as having been with him the last time he was seen, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Eagle County Coroner's Office will work to positively identify the remains and determine how he died. The Sheriff's Office said at the time he went missing that foul play was not suspected.