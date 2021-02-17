WATCH: 6-year-old falls from ski lift at Crested Butte

Video shows the girl being safely caught in an "impact protection bag." She was not injured, according to a spokesperson from the resort.

MOUNT CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — A scary moment turned celebratory when a six-year-old girl who fell from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort was safely caught by a group of people below.

A viewer captured a video of the incident, which happened at the Crested Butte Mountain Resort on Monday.

Resort staff were called to the Painter Boy lift when someone reported that the girl needed help, a spokesperson for Crested Butte said.

The video shows the girl hanging from the chair as a group of people spreads out what appears to be a sheet of fabric below her.

The spokesperson said the sheet seen in the video was what is called an "impact protection bag."

Just as it's stretched tight, the video shows the girl drop onto the sheet and several people are heard cheering.

The girl was not injured in the fall, according to the spokesperson.

