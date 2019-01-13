SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A man is dead after some kind of incident on Quandary Peak Sunday morning, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The Summit County Rescue Group was first notified of an injured skier on the peak around 11:20 a.m. at around 13,400-foot elevation, the Sheriff's Office said. A Flight-For-Life helicopter had to be used to reach the patient.

The man, who had a companion with him, was pronounced dead on scene, law enforcement said. The man's companion was flown to the command post at Blue Lakes Road and Highway 9 in Summit County.

The Summit County Coroner's Office has control of the investigation now and will release more information when they can.

