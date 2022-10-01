x
Skier killed in crash at Copper Mountain identified

Nicholas Vigil, 24, of Lakewood was skiing with friends through the trees when he lost control and crashed.

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of a 24-year-old suburban Denver man who died in a ski crash at Copper Mountain ski resort. 

The Summit Daily News reports Nicholas Vigil, of Lakewood, was skiing with friends through the trees along the intermediate Collage Run when he lost control and crashed Jan. 20. 

The Summit County coroner’s office says he suffered a traumatic brain injury, and his death was ruled an accident. 

Vigil was wearing a helmet at the time. No other information was released.

