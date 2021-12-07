Skier dies after hitting tree at Eldora

The victim was a 60-year-old man from the Nederland area, deputies said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A skier died after colliding with a tree at Eldora Ski Area Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, they got a call from Eldora Ski Area about a crash involving a skier. Ski patrol had found a man on the ground among the trees along the intermediate-level Hotdog Alley ski run, according to the sheriff's office. He was unconscious and apparently had collided with a tree at some point earlier in the day.

Ski patrol began first aid and CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the man. He was pronounced dead in the first aid room around 11 a.m.

The victim was a 60-year-old man from the Nederland area, deputies said. His name has not yet been released.

Deputies said it appears the man had been skiing alone, and there were no suspicious circumstances.

This is the second skier death at Eldora in the past two weeks. Skiing icon Ron LeMaster of Boulder was killed in a collision with a snowboarder on the Windmill run on Nov. 30.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.