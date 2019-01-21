GRANBY, Colo. — A skier is dead after crashing into a tree Saturday night near Granby, according to the Granby Police Department.

The unidentified man was on the slopes at Ski Granby Ranch sometime before 7:10 p.m. before hitting the tree. Ski Granby Ranch ski patrol personnel found the unresponsive skier and worked to get him to a local hospital.

The Granby Police Department, as well as the Grand County Emergency Medical Services and Sheriff's Office all responded to the Ski Granby Ranch to assist.

The man was taken to the Middle Park Medical Center's emergency department and was pronounced dead.

The Granby Police Department is investigating. Law enforcement said they don't expect to release the name of the victim. More info is expected to be released by the Grand County Coroner's Office.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS