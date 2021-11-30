Skier dies in collision at Eldora

The skier, a 72-year-old man from Boulder, died after a collision with a snowboarder, the sheriff's office said.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A skier was killed in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora ski area Tuesday morning, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the collision happened on the intermediate-terrain Windmill run. The skier was unconscious and not breathing when ski patrol arrived and began resuscitative efforts, including CPR, the sheriff's office said. A medical helicopter was placed on air standby.

Deputies said the skier, a 72-year-old man from Boulder, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 11:45 a.m. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the snowboarder, a man from Wellington, was treated for injuries sustained in the collision, then interviewed by detectives.

The sheriff's office said no charges have been filed. Their investigation is ongoing.

