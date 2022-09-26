Colorado skier missing in the Himalayas

Search efforts are underway after professional skier Hilaree Nelson went missing near the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal.

DENVER — Search efforts are underway for a professional skier from Telluride who went missing in the Himalayas in Nepal.

Hilaree Nelson went missing just below the summit of Mt. Manaslu in Nepal, according to reports, her sponsor The North Face said in a statement:

“We are in touch with Hilaree’s family and are supporting global search and rescue efforts any way we can,” the statement says.

Nelson is a professional ski mountaineer and team captain for The North Face Athlete Team, as well as the mother of two children.

Her career began more than two decades ago and includes dozens of first descents over 40 expeditions in 16 countries.

More information about Nelson's career and accomplishments can be found on The North Face's website.

> 9NEWS interviewed Hilaree Nelson in 2018 after she skied down another peak in the Himalayas:

