Skier dies after crash at Eldora

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said high winds hampered the rescue effort.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after crashing into a tree while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said dispatchers received a call just before noon Thursday of a man who had sustained serious injuries in a skiing accident at Eldora.

According to BCSO, witnesses saw the man fall and slide down the Corona Run at a high rate of speed before striking a tree.

BCSO said given the steep terrain at the location of the accident, ski patrol transported the man to medical workers with AMR Ambulance and the Nederland Fire Department.

A medical helicopter was called in, BCSO said, but was unable to land at the ski area due to gusting high winds.

BCSO said the North Colorado MedEvac pilot tried to land at Nederland High School and then at Barker Reservoir, but was foiled again by the wind.

The helicopter then ran low on fuel and had to return to base, BCSO said. The skier was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.

The name of the skier, described as a man in his 50s, has not been released.

BCSO and the Boulder County Coroner's Office are investigating the incident.