2 backcountry skiers found dead in avalanche near Silverton

A search team found the skiers' bodies in avalanche debris after the two were reported missing on Saturday, officials said.

SILVERTON, Colo. — A recovery operation was underway Sunday morning for two backcountry skiers who were found dead in avalanche debris near Silverton, according to the San Juan County Sheriff's Department.

The skiers were reported missing Saturday evening after they'd planned to ski in an area north of Silverton, locally known as the Battleship, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

On Saturday night, a Flight for Life helicopter working with San Juan County Search and Rescue located a large avalanche and ski tracks on the north side of the Battleship, CAIC said.

The skiers were later found deceased, the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

Because of avalanche danger and the time of day when the bodies were discovered, the recovery operation was to begin Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Department asked people to avoid the Ophir pass turnoff parking area and all areas off Highway 550 to give the responding agencies space to complete the recovery mission.

These are the second and third avalanche-related deaths of the season. The first death happened Friday in the Gunnison zone.

Avalanche danger was high this weekend, according to CAIC. There was danger at all elevations, and areas with the thickest layers of drifted snow were the most dangerous, CAIC said.