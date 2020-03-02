CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been called to investigate the crash of a small plane at the Department of Corrections' (DOC) East Cañon Complex Correctional Facility in Cañon City, according to DOC.

A release said an emergency call reporting a possible small plane crash on DOC property came in just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The scene has been secured by DOC with help from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), the release said.

DOC does not have any confirmation about who was on board the plane or the extent of their injuries, but Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said two people were airlifted from the scene. NTSB said there were three people on board.

A search of the tail number on the Federal Aviation Administration's website reveals the plane is a single-engine Piper PA-28-150 from Cotopaxi in Fremont County.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

