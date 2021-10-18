Don't worry, that big plume of smoke over northeast Denver is from a prescribed burn

Fear not, Denverites: It's a pre-planned burn that's leading to all of that smoke over Denver.

DENVER — Take a deep breath, Denver.

The massive plume of smoke over northeast Denver on Monday is not from a wildfire or an out-of-control fire. Rather, all of that smoke is the product of a prescribed burn over the southeast side of the Rocky Mountain Arsenal.

According to the Arsenal's Twitter account, the burn began around 10 a.m. on Monday morning, and it's expected to continue through the rest of the day.

They also asked residents not to call 911 to report the smoke.

Favorable southerly winds meant that the prescribed burn was getting pulled away from homes and out over open land.

Houses left ———> Smoke to the right. Thanks to @NWSBoulder for the south winds! pic.twitter.com/gjbl2hMXHx — Rocky Mountain Arsenal NWR (@USFWSRMA_Alert) October 18, 2021

The prescribed burn follows a brief (actual) wildfire that sparked early on Monday morning on South Table Mountain in Golden, though the cause of the fire is unknown.

The South Table Mountain wildfire was 100% contained as of 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, after starting just a few hours prior.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.