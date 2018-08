The Denver Fire Department responded in force to a potential high-rise fire at 7th Avenue and Pennsylvania near downtown Sunday night.

It turned out it was just a smoking barbecue on a patio, but luckily no one was hurt and no significant property damage was reported.

DFD sent eight fire trucks and used a nearby fire hydrant to make absolutely sure the fire was out and wouldn't cause the residents of the building any further trouble.

A look at the firetruck response to the reported high-rise fire in Denver. (Photo: Marshall Zelinger)

