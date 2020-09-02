WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — After 11 inches of snow fell in Wheat Ridge Friday, everyone is having to dig themselves out. Which makes it a stressful time for a lot of seniors who can't shovel their own driveways and sidewalks.

Not only are icy conditions dangerous for seniors, but it also puts them at risk of accruing city or county fines for not being able to shovel their snow from the sidewalks.

That's where Snow Buddies comes in.

Snow Buddies is a program through Volunteers of America Colorado. Anyone 60 years and older in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties can look to Snow Buddies for help shoveling snow.

"For a lot of these seniors it’s really hard to ask for help," said Natalie Stucker. "So when they do I think it’s up to us as a community to say yes."

Natalie Stucker is a first-year Snow Buddies volunteer. She spent her Saturday afternoon shoveling the sidewalk outside her home and her buddy's home.

"You don’t want anyone feeling helpless," Stucker said. "To be able to just do this for 20 minutes today and have her not feel helpless -- that means the world."

The program matches volunteers and seniors who live within two miles of each other. When there is a snowfall of 2 or more inches, volunteers shovel the sidewalk and walkway for their assigned senior within 24 hours.

"I definitely have enjoyed it so far and I’ll be doing it every year now," Stucker said.

So far, the Snow Buddies program has 75 volunteers. But with 325 seniors already on the waiting list -- who are hoping to be paired with a volunteer as soon as possible -- Volunteers of America Colorado is looking for as many new Snow Buddies as possible.

If you want to volunteer or if you're a senior who would like to get on the waiting list, visit Snow Buddies at Volunteers of America Colorado to fill out the volunteer form.

