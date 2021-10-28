Will it (finally) snow in Denver next week?

Get a warm Halloween costume ready: Denver could see some snow on Sunday night.

DENVER — An active weather pattern could (finally) bring Denver its first measurable snowfall of the winter season, and it could perhaps lead to a few flakes flying in time for Halloween.

A sharp cold front swings through Colorado on Saturday night or Sunday morning, and along with it, temperatures will fall into the 40s for highs on Sunday (Halloween).

The bigger question is what might happen after the front arrives on Sunday. We know there'll be a major tumble in temperatures.

What appears to be a bigger question is how much moisture will drop in from the north in association with our next storm system.

At this point, plan for cold, cloudy skies in Denver on Sunday and a chance for some light snow in colder areas like the Palmer Divide and the foothills. Denver could see a few flakes and perhaps a dusting of snow Sunday night into Monday, though that forecast could very well change in the coming days.

It's not just Sunday and Monday, though.

A cloudy and cool pattern will stick around behind the initial system on Monday, bringing us more clouds and cool temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday night and Wednesday specifically, it appears another lighter round of precipitation moves into the Denver area. That could trigger yet another round of light snow that could dust car tops and grassy surfaces around the metro area.

Whatever snow we see next week should be of the lighter variety, perhaps an inch or two at lower elevations like Denver and Boulder, with perhaps a bit more in higher elevations above 6,000 feet.

Long story short: prepare for a very chilly Halloween and start to November, with a decent chance for Denver's first measurable snowfall of the season.

If Denver were to see any measurable snowfall (0.1 inches or more), it'd mark Denver's first official snow of the season. The city's average first measurable snowfall is on Oct. 18, but it appears we'll be at least two weeks late on that date this year.

Denver's official meteorological observation site is at Denver International Airport, so the measurable snowfall would have to occur there for it to fully count.

As always, check in with 9NEWS for the latest on these systems, as the forecast will probably change as these systems get closer.