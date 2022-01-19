Snowboarder dies after hitting tree at Aspen Highlands

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Highland Bowl area, the sheriff's office said.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A snowboarder died after hitting a tree at Aspen Highlands ski area Wednesday afternoon, the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said around 3 p.m.; they got word that a snowboarder had collided with a tree in the Highland Bowl area. The man was found unconscious, the sheriff's office said. Ski patrollers tried to resuscitate him, but the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said the snowboarder was on the mountain with a friend, but no one witnessed the collision.

The victim was a 42-year-old man. His name has not yet been released.

According to the ski area's website, Highland Bowl offers about 270 acres of terrain accessible only by snowcat, hiking or skinning. The named runs are pitched 35 to 48 degrees, making them some of the steepest descents in Colorado.

