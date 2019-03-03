PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A 30-year-old man lost his life early Sunday morning after snowboarding on Aspen Mountain and striking a "stationary object," according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, an Aspen resident hiked onto the closed ski area with his friend and went down a ski run on a snowboard before hitting said object. The man died at the scene.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a call around 1:30 a.m. that there was a medical situation in the area of Lift 1A on Aspen Mountain, law enforcement said. A person said their friend was unresponsive with a head injury after a snowboarding accident.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the man was hurt about 200 yards uphill of the lift, which is on the western side of the ski area and provides access to Aspen Mountain.

Sheriff's Office deputies, Aspen police officers, Aspen firefighters and Aspen Ambulance all headed out to the scene early Sunday morning. First responders tried to save the unconscious man's life to no avail.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

